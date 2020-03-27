Coronavirus pandemic: Feminik Logistics distributes free hand sanitizers, masks and soaps to Lagosians

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Feminik Logistics, one of Nigeria’s leading logistics companies and a member of the World Cargo Alliance (WCA) and Global Affinity Alliance (GAA) network, visited different spots within Lagos on Friday, March 20, 2020 to distribute free hygienic tools, including hand sanitizers, face masks and soaps, to stop the spread of coronavirus in Lagos.

This outreach is in line with Feminik Logistics’ extensive CSR initiatives and a way to engage with the public on the need to take preventive measures in order to stop the spread of the virus by observing personal hygiene such as frequent washing of the hands for the safety of everyone.

Speaking on the outreach, Adetoro Fowoshere, Group Managing Director, Feminik Logistics, said, “We have contact with people daily, from our drivers to our workers at the airport. We move cargo and a lot of people at the cargo shed do not have time to watch TV or listen to the radio. So, we needed to sensitise them about COVID_19 so they know it’s real and with the hand sanitizers, soap and face masks, they can observe basic hygiene habits because 20 seconds of hand wash and use of sanitizer can save lives.”

Staff and executives of the company visited top spots in Lagos which include the cargo section of the local airport, Aromire Junction, off Adeniyi Jones and Allen roundabout Ikeja.

