Copyright Commission condemns attack on officials

THE Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to relentless anti-piracy operations nationwide, despite violent and unprovoked attacks on its officials.

It condemned a September 25, 2025, attack on its officers and personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who were providing security support during an anti-piracy operation at Sabo Market, Sagamu, Ogun State.

The Commission disclosed that its enforcement team was ambushed shortly after identifying and impounding pirated books found in an unmarked shop in the market, but that it would not relent in executing its constitutionally mandated role.

NCC’s Director General, Dr John Asein, commended officers of both agencies for their restraint in the face of provocation and saluted their gallantry and unwavering commitment to the renewed campaign against copyright piracy and other activities that threaten Nigeria’s creative industries.

He promised that “working with relevant authorities and the market executives, the Commission will ensure that those behind this brazen attack are identified and brought to book. In addition to other offences, it is also an offence under the Copyright Act to obstruct, hinder, assault, or impede a Copyright Officer in the lawful performance of his duties or in the exercise of powers conferred by the Act.”

Dr Asein further reaffirmed that the NCC remained resolute in its mission to stem copyright piracy and ensure that Nigerian creators enjoy the full benefits of their intellectual labour.

“We will not relent in fulfilling our statutory mandate, particularly at this time when the Federal Government is prioritising the creative and copyright-based industries for employment generation, wealth creation, and national development.”

He requested that all stakeholders join forces with the NCC in the fight against copyright piracy.