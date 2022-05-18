Convention: Confusion persists over delegates’ election, as APC inaugurates panels

Latest NewsTop News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja 
Be fair to aspirants, Confusion over screening APC committeesConfusion over screening APC committees, Why we are supporting APC, APC group petitions Adamu, Only direct primaries will save APC, APC, Stella Oduah's defection, Oyo APC condemn attack, automatic tickets for non-inaugurated members, Presidential convention, Dont field unpopular presidential , APC denies purported, APC loses former LG boss in Oyo, APC makes u-turn, South-South unity assuring, Anambra APC picks 180 delegates for National Convention, APC convention, no confidence in Senator Akpanudoedehe, APC Convention: Chairmanship aspirant to pick nomination forms for N20m, Edo APC compensates non-inaugurated Assembly members-elect with automatic tickets, APC zoning arrangement, APC youths tackle Lukman over comments on Buni, APC Convention: North-Central to produce National Chairman, as Southeast loses Secretary to Southwest, Give us Dada as youth leader, Ondo Bye-Election: APC wins Akure Reps seat, Egbeda LG APC stakeholders, 2023: APC to swap offices between north, south in agreed zoning formula, Osun APC faction rejects, APC Executive, APC to boycott Bayelsa election, APC to ratify amended, Kwara APC chieftain battles, Enugu APC crisis deepens, inaugurates Oyo APC LG chairmen, Edo APC inaugurates SEC, Oyo APC inaugurates chairmen, Youths ask for more opportunities to serve, APC youths appeal to leaders, Sokoto APC crisis deepens, Anambra APC commends national, Lack of internal democracy, APC candidate to emerge , National Reconciliation Committee, APC reconciliation committee , APC has no candidate, Ekiti APC Primary, 82 youth groups endorse, Defectors were already expelled members, not Omo-Agege's supporters, Delta APC, convention in party's best interest, Leadership tussle rocks APC, APC releases schedule for February Convention, Kwara APC cautions Adamu-led, APC convention, APC govs decide convention, Kalus call for postponement, Oyo APC North America chapter, New faction of APC emerges, APC call Lagos continuity agenda, APC convention, We will intervene very soon, Factional APC caretaker committee, APC insists on going to court, Zamfara APC now rebranded,APC commences sale of forms, Oyo APC crisis continues, Protesters storm APC secretariat, No petition received in Ondo, Stalemate persists in Oyo APC , We didn't receive petition, No petition against Ekiti ,Fake delegate list, Factional Kwara APCnew date for aborted congress, publicity scribe commends members , Lagos APC releases list, Osun APC state congress, Edo APC holds congress, Oke-Ogun 1 zone, Be fair in your dealings, Abia APC would not, APC sweeps Plateau, Delta APC, Lagos appeal committee receives, APC state congress, LG Congress: APC inaugurates Appeal Committees, APC justifies rising external debt, APC LG congress, Plateau APC set, APC swears in 225 wards excos in Kebbi, Buhari administration has expanded, Health Emergency Trust Fund, Buhari's economic initiatives, Don't purchase forms, Ogun APC appeal committee, Court asked to stop, APC to conduct LGs', APC governors fault Southern , APC national convention, We are not recommending sharing, APC Enugu ward congress, Osun APC caucus raises, Water sector has received, APC keeps members, Lagos APC suspends former, APC explains heavy police, Oyo APC Ward Congress result, Ondo APC adopts consensus, stakeholders reject ward congress, No APC ward congress, APC ward congresses, Enugu APC ward congress, Buhari making frantic efforts, Interested members in Ekiti, APC wins chairmanship seats, Sokoto APC assures members, Buhari has revolutionised aviation , APC releases timetable, opening of factional state office, Kwara APC crisis:, APC chairman reiterates commitment, Lagos APC loses treasurer, No crisis in Ondo APC , APC shifts dates, Suspension of lawmakers

AMIDST anxiety, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has finally inaugurated committees to conduct election of local government, state and national delegates. 

The committees were inaugurated on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, with deputy national chairman (North), Senator Abba Kyari, presiding. 

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the committees to conduct the election of delegates would also stay back to handle screening of aspirants for state assemblies primaries, scheduled to hold on Sunday, May 22, nationwide. 

The election of delegates was earlier fixed for Monday but was shelved as the APC NWC was overwhelmed with logistic challenges, particularly availability of printed materials and their movement. 

It could not be confirmed if the election of delegates would now hold on Thursday ahead of the governorship primaries fixed for Friday. 

Although appeal panels were equally inaugurated on Tuesday, aspirants are worries that there would not be adequate time for such panels to function. 


Kyari in his remarks apologised to the screening committees for keeping them in Abuja for so long ahead of their assignment. 

He said, “First and foremost, I will like to express the chairman’s apology for taking so long for having this occasion and also for not being around for this occasion. 

“Initially, we are supposed to have two processes but we have decided to combine both exercises so that you all can conduct the exercises one after the other or simultaneously if the situation permits. 

“This is the foundation of all the primaries. We have just conducted the screening of the gubernatorial, senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants but the basic foundation is what you people are going to do which is the election of local government and state delegates. 

“Later, the national organising secretary will brief you on your roles and what the modalities are and also the legal adviser will explain the legal implications of what you are about to do.” 

Addressing chairmen and secretaries of the panels, national organising secretary, Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, appealed to them to be fair to aspirants and stick to timelines given by the national secretariat of the party. 

Speaking with newsmen, the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria and chairman of the Election and Screening Panels, Osita Okechukwu, offered an insight into the process of electing delegates. 

He said, “We are going to elect five delegates per ward and there are 8,809 wards in the country. Those elected delegates will go to the state and elect the governor; we are going to elect three delegates from each of the 774 local governments who will elect the president.

“But the first job is the screening and the delegates would be elected and the delegates would in turn elect the Guber and presidential candidates.” 

Okechukwu, further assured that the screening panels would meet up on deadline. “I think they will have enough time. Don’t forget that we are not working alone, we have our state executive that we are going to work with, local government and ward executives across the length and breadth of the country. So, we are not working alone,” he added.

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

(BREAKING) FG amends charge against IPOB leader, Kanu, lists his lawyers as…

Latest News

Presidency to NEF: You are delusional over Nigeria’s existence

Latest News

Oshiomhole, Fayemi trade words over rigging allegation

Latest News

Deborah: Suspects can’t be tried ‘for mere breach of public peace,’ says NBA

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More