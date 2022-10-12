CONUA registration: Victory for academics seeking alternative platform to negotiate —Osagie-Eweka

Chairman of the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), University of Benin (UNIBEN) chapter, Dr. Ishaq Osagie-Eweka, has explained that CONUA is a trade-union offering a platform to academics seeking to approach issues of conditions of services differently as against alleged Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) approach.

He added that CONUA as a union does not believe in strike or closure of universities as an approach to bringing the attention of employers to issues of condition of services.

Osagie-Eweka informed that his members are willing to work with the management of UNIBEN in order to ensure smooth running and hitch-free academic sessions.

He said: “CONUA registration is a victory for academics seeking alternative platform to negotiate with our employer on a number of the conditions of services; including welfare of lecturers.

“CONUA is a trade-union offering a platform to academics seeking to approach issues of conditions of services differently as against the ASUU marxism approach.

“Therefore, CONUA is here for academics seeking alternative approach to negotiating with employers on conditions of service, strike and closure of universities is a “No” for CONUA.

When asked if the coming of CONUA could bring lasting solution to problems bedeviling University Education in Nigeria, Osagie-Eweka said CONUA would continue to engage the Federal Government towards ensuring the peculiarities associated with duties of lecturers are captured by IPPIS.

Osagie-Eweka, noted that the resumption of work directive by UNIBEN CONUA was a follow-up of the Federal Government’s appeal to academics to return to the classroom while negotiations continues.

