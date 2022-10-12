SUBEB suspends two principals over illegal admission fees

The Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), has placed two principals of junior secondary schools in the state on an indefinite suspension for allegedly collecting unapproved illegal admission fees.

The latest suspensions brings to four principals of junior secondary schools of basic education on suspensions since the RSUBEB-led by Dr Fyneface Akah started crackdown on corruption and indiscipline by school authorities under SUBEB

The two latest affectedThe Executive Chairman of RSUBEB, Dr Fyneface Akah directed them to hand over to the most senior Vice Principals of their affected schools with immediate effect pending the investigation of allegations and resolution, adding that the board has not asked any principal to charge fees for admission from students across the state.

He gave the directive when he had an audience with Omoku Community Education Committee and other groups who paid him a courtesy call in his office in Port Harcourt recently.

Akah wondered that people want to have their way in wrong practices, insisting that they did not want principals who were not qualified to be appointed as heads of schools but they were just there because somebody wanted them to remain as principals.

According to him, the board trains principals and positions them on quality leadership, saying that principals do not have any right to send children away from school because their parents were unable to pay fees.

Chairman of the board also disclosed that they have rules that regulate actions and practice direction of principals who misbehave and by so doing, portray themselves to be disobedient.

“Suspension is not the sufficient disciplinary measures for principals of schools who are on suspension and each time it happens, they come and plead for leniency and they continue to commit the offence with impunity,” he said

Akah further told the groups that running of schools should not be left in the hands of government alone, adding that communities and individuals must complement the efforts of government in that regard.

In their various responses, the Rivers State Primary Healthcare (RSPHCMB) led by Dr Babbo Diana, requested the permission of the RSUBEB for visiting school for immunisation from October 20.

The chairman of Omoku Community Education Committee, Professor John Imegi, expressed appreciation to the chairman of the RSUBEB for his transparent manner and support for schools in the area .

Also, the chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC) of Obigwe community, Ogwe Gladson Chijioke in Ogba/Egbema /Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, on behalf of the people, expressed gratitude to the RSUBEB for the show of love and magnanimity to their people through the approval of execution of several projects in the community.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE