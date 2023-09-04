The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said that under the renewed hope agenda, all contractors handling road construction by the federal government must sign an indemnity of 30 years for the road contracts.

Umahi, who is addressing the media at the Mabushi Headquarters of the Ministry of Works, said roads constructed with Concrete can last for 50 years while those of asphalt technology can last 30 years.

He emphasised that no contractor would be forced to do concrete roads even though the federal government’s priority is to build good and durable roads.

He said the need to ensure value for money demands commitment from the contractors who would be paid to do the job.

He also said that contractors must clear the sides of the road they construct to promote visibility on both sides of the highway.

Details later…





