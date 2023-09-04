Osun State Government has distanced itself from Mr Kehinde Ibitoye, the federally appointed Focal Person on National Social Intervention Programmes (NSIP) and his purported programmes with Microsoft and Fidelity bank, describing his recent activities as injurious to the reputation of the state government.

The government declared that it was not part of any programme involving Microsoft Corporation and Fidelity Bank, accusing Mr Ibitoye of dropping the names of the State Governor and the State Government in such unwholesome activities.

In a statement issued on Monday by Spokesperson to the State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Osun State Government affirmed that Mr Ibitoye was an appointee of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and that his recent activities has brought reputational damage to the state government, calling on local and national agencies and private sector organisations to beware of any solicitation from the said Ibitoye in relation to the State Government.

The State Government has statutory bodies and agencies in the area of empowerment and capacity building across the sectors, directing government officials to desist from providing cover or partnership for Mr Ibitoye as his activities now constitute a threat to the integrity of the State.

The State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has also directed in depth investigation into the activities of the said Mr Ibitoye with a view to generate report for action with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Meanwhile, in a Clarification letter by Mr Ibitoye addressed to Wootlab Foundation on Monday and made available to NIGERIAN TRIBUNE said the news about the “partnership on both Nigerian Tribune and Sun News were not intended to misinform the people, it was intended to promote Wootlab and the government, they are however being worked upon to be brought down as requested.”

Titled ‘Letter of apology and Clarification Regarding Press Release and Potential Partnership’, Mr Ibitoye in the letter “tender my unreserved apology for including ‘Microsoft’ in the publication, it was not intended to cause any form of disruption, it was only in anticipation of the partnership we seek to obtain from Wootlab Foundation which I personally look forward to.

“I wish to restate our commitment to securing a partnership with Wootlab Foundation and we understand perfectly that Wootlab serve as Microsoft implementing partner for Digital Skilling Nigeria(DSN) and our partnership is with Wootlab Foundation.”

