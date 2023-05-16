Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku on Tuesday, expressed hope that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will continue in its role in engendering socio-cultural integration and development of Nigeria.

Ishaku made his hope known while speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course in Jalingo.

The governor who was represented by Hon. Hassan Bappa, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, expressed that the NYSC’s role in building unity among Nigerians despite cultural and ethnic barriers, he was hopeful that the scheme would continue its role in engendering socio-cultural integration and development of the country.

He also advised corps members to display diligence in their places of primary assignment, just as he challenged that the young Nigerians were called to serve their father’s land when the scheme was celebrating her 50th anniversary and challenged them to make the history of service for Nigeria.

While assuring the NYSC of the state government continues efforts to guarantee the welfare and security of the corps members, the governor advised the corps members to be promoters of peace in the communities of their posting.

Earlier, Taraba state NYSC Coordinator Mr Anthony M. Nzoka commended Corps members for the show of resilience, discipline, perseverance and zeal displayed during the orientation.

The coordinator implored corps members to accept their postings in good faith and be willing to serve with diligence and be true Ambassadors of the Scheme.

