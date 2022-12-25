Christmas family photo: ‘Learn Islam from Mo Salah,’ reactions as Liverpool star shuts down social media again

Social media users have continued to react differently to a Christmas-themed post by Liverpool and

Egypt Forward, Muhamed Salah.

In commemoration of Christmas day, Salah in his usual manner took to his verified Twitter account to

post a Christmas-themed family pictures that featured a Christmas tree.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “#MerryChristmas.”

The post has generated mixed reactions online. While some internet users shower praises on him for celebrating with Christians all over the world despite being a Muslim from an Arab country, others berated the two times African footballer of the year for the act.

Reacting to the post, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Liz Dasilva wrote, “This guy, you dey always burst my head 🎉enjoy your holidays.”

Another user @Bigdammy_ tweeted, “Mo Salah is an example of tolerance, love and fellowship while

you and many like you are good examples of religious intolerance and hate. If you say Islam is peace and love, Mo Salah has shown you an example of that. You need to Learn Islam from Mo Salah.”

“Christians often join the Muslims in celebrating Eid al-Fitr & Eid al-Adha, so there’s nothing wrong if a Muslim chooses to honour the Christmas holiday; Some people may not agree due to their religious beliefs but acts like this promote religious harmony. It doesn’t cost anything.” Popular Twitter critic, Daniel Regha opined.

Expressing a different opinion from the previous ones, a Twitter user @Remmzor who criticised Salah for the Christmas post wrote, “I shall be unfollowing you and stop supporting Liverpool because you are celebrating Christmas with the Christians.”

Also condemning the post,

@Waspapping tweeted, “Mo Salah doesn’t celebrate Eid, but he’s quick to celebrate Christmas with his whole family. Makes you think if he’s really what he says he is.

“You wonder why merry Christmas Mo is trending? This is the reason. That’s a good four years of Mo Salah doing what he’s not supposed to be doing. Shame!” @Real_Simk tweeted.

This is, however, not the first time the Egypt Talisman will be celebrating Christmas with Christians.

The forward has made it a tradition to always post a Christmas-themed family picture to commemorate the

Christmas day every year.