Constitution review: UK backs decentralisation of policing, other reforms in Nigeria

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, expressed delight on Monday over the ongoing reforms initiated by the 10th House of Representatives to decentralise policing during the ongoing constitutional review exercise.

He gave the commendation during the national public hearing on the sixth alteration of the 1999 Constitution held at the instance of the Special Ad-hoc Committee chaired by Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Represented by his Deputy, Gill Lever, the UK High Commissioner said: “It shows an understanding that the legitimacy of any constitution rests not only on its legal foundations, but on the voices and on the aspirations of the people it serves.

“And the huge turnout today shows that there is a healthy and considerable desire that there is in Nigeria for participatory democracy, and I am noting the very large numbers of people from different interest groups, including the women, on behalf of the special seat still.

“The Government of the United Kingdom is committed to our modest support for this process, through our partnership with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC).

“Our support is rooted in a shared belief, that inclusive governance, built on public participation, built on the need for fostering public trust, is a cornerstone of a resilient democracy.

“As your partner, the UK understands that any constitutional reform process is a complex undertaking. It needs thoughtful deliberations, the building of sufficient consensus, and the creation of shared visions for future arrangements.

“But any strict process also presents a rare opportunity, to strengthen institutions and reflect the changing needs of society, and an opportunity to continue a national journey to building more capable, accountable, responsive, and therefore more inclusive and equitable states.

“It is the sovereign right of Nigeria’s elected representatives to lead any such constitutional review process. As onlookers, we are encouraged by the scope and ambition of your proposals, and there are some which will be implemented in the future.

“It will make a real difference to building your nation-states, to make it more responsive, more inclusive, and equitable. I am of course talking about the Special or Reserve Seats Bill, which seeks to enhance Women’s representation in Parliament, addressing a real concern sought by many across the nation about equity.

“The Bill is a major step towards more inclusive representation. Around the world we have seen how increased participation of women in governance leads to more equitable decision-making, stronger democratic outcomes, more peace, less conflict, and increased economic growth and prosperity.

“It is therefore great to note the very widespread support for this Bill, sponsored by the Right Honourable Deputy Speaker, and very much our heat machine, amongst Nigerian citizens throughout this process, and especially at the zonal public hearings of the Committee around Nigeria.

“Equally important are the proposals on decentralised policing, the key area of cooperation between the UK and Nigeria, and to our recent Security and Defence Partnership dialogue in London in July.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to work together to address shared threats, threats that do not respect borders and put both our peoples and our economic goals at risk.

“Policing is an important component of our partnership, and we look forward to working with you to implement the outcomes of the review process in this area.

“We commend the Constitution Review Committee for engaging on these and other issues, touching on electoral reform, local government, the judiciary, and so on, issues that Nigerian Citizens truly care about, in a consultative manner to debate the evidence, the pros and cons, and find the best ways forward.

“As your long-standing partner and friend, the UK remains committed to supporting democratic institutions and processes that build a Nigerian nation and state that is more peaceful, prosperous, and responsive to the needs of its citizens,” he assured.

Also speaking, Representative of United Nations, Mohammed Malick Fall, who expressed solidarity with Nigeria on the ongoing constitution review process, said: “I wanted to express our support to this process. For the bill, there couldn’t be a better time for this. The reason being that, this year 2025 is celebrating what we call Beijing Plus 30. 30 years by which progress has been made throughout the world.

"But this year is also five years before we reach 2030, where the goal, where the target is set for the sustainable development goal.

“And as you know, the goal number five is not only one of the goals, the 17 goals of the SDG, but it’s one of the most important.

“Our pride today is to see Nigeria taking this path. And as I always say, when I speak in this kind of gathering, I remove my hat of UN Resident Coordinator and speak as the son of the soil, speak as the son of the continent.

“It is a sub-region and a continent where people look up to Nigeria. When Nigeria progresses, the rest of the sub-region and the rest of the continent progress. By taking this seed-bill, you are showing the way to the rest of our continent. You are rising to the leadership that will look up to Nigeria for the sub-region and for the continent.

“That’s why you can be sure that this journey is not only yours. This journey is our journey too. And in each of these steps you will make, you will find UN. Through the coordination that I represented here, but also through the agencies that I represented here, which are the United Nations Women’s Organization, the United Nations Development Program, the UNIDO, our entire family will be with you in this journey. Don’t feel alone in this journey,” he assured.

