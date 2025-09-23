NLC, GIZ seek amplified awareness to curb risky migration among Nigerian youths

The German Development Agency (GIZ) in collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for increased awareness to help Nigerian youths make informed decisions on migration and avoid falling prey to exploitation and irregular migration pathways.

Speaking at a one day workshop in Abuja themed “Youth on the Move: Securing Migrant Workers’ Rights in ECOWAS and Beyond” to commemorate International Youth Day, Sandra Vermuitjten-Alonge, Head of Programme for GIZ’s Centres for Migration and Development (ZME), noted that migration is an issue deeply rooted in the daily realities of Nigerian youths, with many seeking “greener pastures” abroad.

She reiterated the commitment of the GIZ to support Nigerian youths with relevant information to help them make better choices in terms migration and employment, both in the ECOWAS region and beyond.

She said: “Some of the main driving motivation for people to look for so called greener pastures is not always necessarily the total absence of employment, but it’s also, of course, about working conditions, about access to public services and about security.”

Vermuitjten-Alonge said trade unions have a major role to play in not just providing relevant information, but also ensuring that the labour and human rights of migrants are protected.

Vermuitjten-Alonge explained that GIZ, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, has been working in Nigeria since 2017 to strengthen national structures that provide information and support to youths on employment and migration opportunities both locally and abroad.

She emphasised that curbing risky migration goes beyond information-sharing, saying that it must also be tied to defending human rights, promoting decent work, and ensuring that no young person is oppressed or exploited.

Also speaking, the acting General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Benson Upah, said that despite the opportunities for free movement under ECOWAS protocols, many young Nigerians remain unaware of their rights and safe migration channels.

According to him, the rising surge in irregular migration is worsened by the growing hostility against migrant workers globally, particularly those from developing countries who often face discrimination, exploitation, precarious jobs, and weak legal protections.

“The ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol guarantees rights to mobility, residence, and establishment. However, more needs to be done to raise awareness and ensure implementation, as it remains weak, especially among youths,” Upah said.

He added that “Nigeria, with its large youth population, must ensure young people, whether potential migrants or returnees are equipped with knowledge, tools, and platforms to advocate for migrant rights.”

He stressed that the NLC is working with stakeholders to build the capacity of young workers and affiliates to advocate for migrant rights, adding that awareness forums like this are vital in mobilizing youths for protection and policy engagement.

Upah said: “As we use this forum to raise awareness among young Nigerians on migrant workers’ rights and regional protection mechanisms, we should also highlight the challenges faced by young migrant workers, especially from developing nations, in hostile foreign environments.

“The promotion of youth engagement in advocacy and policy dialogues related to migration and labour rights is a critical way to protect migrant workers’ rights.”

He called for cross-sector collaboration among government, civil society, and international actors to amplify youth voices in migration governance.

The workshop brought together youth representatives, civil society organisations, and labour leaders, and forms part of engagements organised by NLC and GIZ to amplify youth voices in migration governance.