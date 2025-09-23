Labour

NLC, GIZ seek amplified awareness to curb risky migration among Nigerian youths

Christian Appolos
NLC on workers NLC minimum wage, NLC laments unfair treatment of workers, NLC Steel Development Ministry set up 12-man committee to resolve, NLC May Day

The German Development Agency (GIZ) in collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for increased awareness to help Nigerian youths make informed decisions on migration and avoid falling prey to exploitation and irregular migration pathways.

Speaking at a one day workshop in Abuja themed “Youth on the Move: Securing Migrant Workers’ Rights in ECOWAS and Beyond” to commemorate International Youth Day, Sandra Vermuitjten-Alonge, Head of Programme for GIZ’s Centres for Migration and Development (ZME), noted that migration is an issue deeply rooted in the daily realities of Nigerian youths, with many seeking “greener pastures” abroad.

She reiterated the commitment of the GIZ to support Nigerian youths with relevant information to help them make better choices in terms migration and employment, both in the ECOWAS region and beyond.

She said: “Some of the main driving motivation for people to look for so called greener pastures is not always necessarily the total absence of employment, but it’s also, of course, about working conditions, about access to public services and about security.”

Vermuitjten-Alonge said trade unions have a major role to play in not just providing relevant information, but also ensuring that the labour and human rights of migrants are protected.

Vermuitjten-Alonge explained that GIZ, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, has been working in Nigeria since 2017 to strengthen national structures that provide information and support to youths on employment and migration opportunities both locally and abroad.

She emphasised that curbing risky migration goes beyond information-sharing, saying that it must also be tied to defending human rights, promoting decent work, and ensuring that no young person is oppressed or exploited.

Also speaking, the acting General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Benson Upah, said that despite the opportunities for free movement under ECOWAS protocols, many young Nigerians remain unaware of their rights and safe migration channels.

According to him, the rising surge in irregular migration is worsened by the growing hostility against migrant workers globally, particularly those from developing countries who often face discrimination, exploitation, precarious jobs, and weak legal protections.

ALSO READ: I never told anyone I wanted third term, Obasanjo opens up

“The ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol guarantees rights to mobility, residence, and establishment. However, more needs to be done to raise awareness and ensure implementation, as it remains weak, especially among youths,” Upah said.

He added that “Nigeria, with its large youth population, must ensure young people, whether potential migrants or returnees are equipped with knowledge, tools, and platforms to advocate for migrant rights.”

He stressed that the NLC is working with stakeholders to build the capacity of young workers and affiliates to advocate for migrant rights, adding that awareness forums like this are vital in mobilizing youths for protection and policy engagement.

Upah said: “As we use this forum to raise awareness among young Nigerians on migrant workers’ rights and regional protection mechanisms, we should also highlight the challenges faced by young migrant workers, especially from developing nations, in hostile foreign environments.

“The promotion of youth engagement in advocacy and policy dialogues related to migration and labour rights is a critical way to protect migrant workers’ rights.”

He called for cross-sector collaboration among government, civil society, and international actors to amplify youth voices in migration governance.

The workshop brought together youth representatives, civil society organisations, and labour leaders, and forms part of  engagements organised by NLC and GIZ to amplify youth voices in migration governance.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article on healthcare social media in Age 16 JAMB Admission Benchmark Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) inadequate power supply Politicians and corruption brain drain in late Oba Sikiru Adetona Local Government funds security forces APC’s premature campaign activities  people against odds unsung heroes World leaders sodium consumption Nigeria’s fight against drugs our servants vegetable value chains Boko Haram in Northeast Region Incessant kidnapping of travellers A persistent scourge Lessons from CBEX scam, Financial desperation and the CBEX Lessons from the return of MMM Government should stop silencing Poor electricity supply has cost us much Laudable activities of Customs The Central Bank of Nigeria and the battle for economic stability
Next Article UK flag Constitution review: UK backs decentralisation of policing, other reforms in Nigeria

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×