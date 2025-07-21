Constitution review: Bayelsa proposes 33 LGAs, state Police, electoral, judicial reforms

Bayelsa State has made a request for the creation of 25 additional local government areas separate from the existing eight in the state.

The state also proposed fiscal federalism, establishment of state police, electoral as well as judicial reforms.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Biriyai Dambo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, presented the state’s position at the ongoing public hearing organised by the South-South Centre A (comprising Bayelsa, Delta and Edo) of the House of Representatives’ Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, in Yenagoa, on Saturday.

Dambo said the creating new councils in the state has become necessary as the extant local government areas are over-populated with some having more than 150 communities.

The state also contended that it had the resources to fund the proposed councils, which were created by the House of Assembly in line Section 8(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In proposing the restructuring of the country based on the principles of fiscal federalism, Bayelsa canvassed full control of all natural resources located onshore and offshore the federating states and that 40 per cent tax be paid to the Federal Government while states retain 60 per cent of the revenue from their resources.

On state police, the state averred that its establishment will strengthen the capacity of states to fight crime and provide adequate security.

It also noted that the agitation for state police was in the spirit of true federalism and that Nigeria was ripe for state policing.

The state’s position equally included review of the local government system and local government autonomy, review of the exclusive and legislative list, electoral reforms to strengthen the Independent National Electoral Commission as well as judicial reforms.

Speaking earlier, the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, said the cornerstone of any robust democracy lies in the fundamental right of the citizens to amend the Constitution that laid the foundation of their governance.

He stated that a review of the Constitution ensures that it is not a static document, but rather a dynamic instrument that evolves in response to the changing needs and aspirations of the populace.

Governor Diri stressed that the crux of the demands of Bayelsa was a firm commitment to the establishment of a federal system and structure that was “genuinely just, equitable, responsive, and demonstrably dedicated to the holistic development of not just the state or the Niger Delta region but also the Nigerian federation.”

He further stated that the people of Bayelsa were desirous that “historical injustices related to the inequitable allocation of resources, alongside the glaring disparities in the creation and distribution of local government areas should be corrected.”

The governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, was represented at the event by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, and his counterpart, Senator Monday Okpebolo, was also represented by the state Attorney General, Samson Osagie.

Both governors expressed support for the Constitution review exercise, which they said would address the flaws and fill the gaps in the existing Constitution.

They equally noted that the 1999 Constitution had become a very controversial document.

Also, chairman of the South-South Centre A Committee and Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, said every document submitted will be carefully reviewed and presented to the full Constitution Review Committee before it would be presented on the floor of the House.

Ihonvbere stated that the stakeholders engagement would make Nigeria better, more democratic and inclusive for democracy to be more participatory and accommodating.

Present at the event were the wife of the Bayelsa governor, Dr. Gloria Diri, the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Reps members from the state, including Dr Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency), Mrs. Marie Ebikake (Nembe/Brass), Dr Mitema Obordor (Ogbia), and Rodney Ambaiowei (Southern Ijaw) as well as Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Honourable Abraham Ingobere and his Delta State counterpart, Emomotimi Guwor.

Also present were the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, chairman of the state traditional rulers council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, other traditional rulers from Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states among other dignitaries.