Constituents commend Sokoto lawmaker on school projects

Residents of Sokoto East Senatorial District has commended the efforts of Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir (APC-Sokoto) on the renovation of schools across his senatorial district while calling on others to emulate him.

Former Chairman of Sabon Birni local government area, Alhaji Idris Muhammad as well as Alhaji Ibrahim Sarkin Fulanin-Gobir made the commendation in separate interviews with newsmen in Sokoto.

They explained that the serving senator under the platform of All Progressive Party (APC) had renovated schools in eight local government areas that comprised Sabon Birni, Isa, Wurno, Rabah, Gada, Goronyo, Illela and Gwadabawa local governments area.

Muhammad said the efforts have facilitated robust educational development in the areas, while teachers working conditions were enhanced with improved standard structures.

The former chairman affirmed that all the school projects were completed while the lawmaker commenced the disbursement of business supports to small scale traders, farming supports and rehabilitation of some public structures in the area.

He said schools obtained facelift and enjoined other federal and state lawmakers to emulate him in enhancing the lives of people and empower them in thief lives.

In his remarks, the Sarkin Fulanin-Gobir lauded the Senator’s efforts and enjoined beneficiaries to utilize the properties properly and safeguard them against any form of vandalism.

