ACJHR lauds CBN Naira-4-Dollar policy

The African Centre for Justice and Human Right (ACJHR) on Tuesday lauded the introduction of the “Naira-4-Dollar” policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying that the centre received the news with joy as it would assist in checking round-tripping and grow the nation’s economy.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its Executive Director, Nduka Edede Chinwendu.

The policy, according to the apex bank, offers an incentive of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria through International Money Transfer Organisations in the bank’s new forex policy.

The centre hailed the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, and other members of the team policy which it stated would assist in the nation’s economic recovery.

According to it, “having assessed the economy and what this policy is capable to achieve within a short period, we dare say that this policy is a game-changer as far as our economy is concerned.

“We are aware of the ability of the new policy on remittance inflow to revolutionise our economy, reduce cost and check round-tripping

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to embrace the policy and ensure its success”.

ACJHR asked all other central banks in Africa to borrow a leaf from Emefiele and his CBN team whose laudable policies have turned around the nation’s economy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…