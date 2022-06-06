No one individual responsible for Buhari 2015 electoral victory, Presidency replies Tinubu

The Presidency has denied claims by former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, that President Muhammadu Buhari won the 2015 election on his fourth attempt largely because of the presidential aspirant’s contribution.

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Monday, the Presidency asserted that many people played different roles which enabled the then opposition party to defeat the ruling party at the time.

Titled, “Comment on the statement made by a leading APC flag bearer candidate,” the statement observed that it was not surprising that people wished to be associated with the president on the eve of the APC presidential primary.

The statement read: “It is perhaps not surprising that on the eve of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer primary there are those running as candidates who wish to associate themselves with the President’s rise to elected office seven years ago.

“There are many people who played parts large and small in his historic election in 2015, making history as the first opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president with power changing hands peacefully at the ballot box.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“There are those who advised the President to run again; those who decided to build a political party – the APC – that could finally be the political vehicle capable of delivering victory where all other opposition parties and alliances before it had failed.

“Those decisions may have been agreed upon by a few. But they were delivered by thousands and voted for by tens of millions. No one can or should claim to have made the possible.

“Yet as important as that moment was, it is not what should decide the next general election.

“What matters is the future: the policy platforms, the ideas, the drive, and the determination to take over the President’s stewardship of our country and build upon his legacy to make our country better than it has ever been.

“The person most demonstrable in those qualities is the one to lead our party and our country forward.”

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman

No one individual responsible for Buhari 2015 electoral victory, Presidency replies Tinubu

How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass

No one individual responsible for Buhari 2015 electoral victory, Presidency replies Tinubu