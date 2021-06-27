Connect with God for divine intervention, Kumuyi urges Nigerians

Amidst daunting challenges in Nigeria, the General Superintendent Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, on Thursday, urged Nigerians to connect with God for divine intervention.

Kumuyi made the call in his message entitled, ‘Super Living Through Divine Connection’ as he begins a six-day crusade in Abuja, the nation’s capital which was broadcast through zoom and other social media platforms reaching millions of participants across the 36 states and rest of the world.

The cleric declared that past disappointment, defeat, working and working without progress will be taken away from people’s lives if they connect to God who has all solutions to man’s challenges.

The crusade, which continues till June 29 was attended by many participants through social media platforms, while some came to the venue of the programme, at the Regional Worship Centre of the Church, Kado in Abuja, where Kumuyi is ministering live to the rest of the world.

He said: “Suffering came with sinning against God. That is why there is so much suffering in the world. Today, the Lord wants to repair all that is broken down. Only come back and reconnect to Him.

“You will reconnect and your life will never remain the same. You can begin to think about the freedom, power and authority the angels enjoy, and God made it so that we can enjoy the good life He planned for us. The glory and honour are coming back. The Lord will cleanse and change you, and all you lost will be restored to you.

“He also made all things: sickness, suffering, oppression, calamities, etc. to be under your feet. By divine connection, from tonight, there will be a restoration of all that God planned for you originally,” he his audience.

The former university don stressed that sin is the instrument used by the devil to influence people to do evil and to also achieve his aim of destroying human lives and all good things that would bring peace and development.

He added that sin is the spiritual challenge of man that generates physical and moral decays in the society. He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to connect with God, and the expected divine intervention individually, family, nationally, and socio-economically will come but through absolute repentance from all sin.

“You can invite sin with one finger but at the end, ten fingers will not be enough to remove them. Many people commit sin today and they feel they are alright. We are saying tonight that when you are in sin, you are not alright.

“The Lord is your Redeemer, He will save you from all troubles and problems. He knows where your goodness, prosperity, satisfaction and sufficient supplies are, and He will lead you to them as you connect to Him. After giving you all these goodness, at the end, He will take you to heaven.

“When God calls you to repentance, you have to come to Him and do away with all those things which cause disconnection, chief of which is sin,” he said.

