By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

The crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken a new dimension as different factions have now endorsed three different presidential candidates while its own standard-bearer, Dumebi Kachikwu, continues to express displeasure over the moves by the party.

Meanwhile, elements in the party have on different occasions announced their endorsements for the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi, respectively.

But the gale of endorsement has met stiff resistance from the presidential candidate of the party, Dumebi Kachikwu, who has dismissed it as the handiwork of people trying to allegedly sell the party for a pittance.

Tribune Online checks on Monday revealed that the party standard-bearer is livid that those he referred to as corrupt party members are making his campaign difficult by creating the impression that the party has no presidential candidate.

Sources close to Dumebi Kachikwu affirmed that due to the actions of a few members of the party, he has been unable to kick off his presidential campaign in states because he has been left with nobody to welcome him.

“The other day, they endorsed PDP, APC and today again, it is Labour after collecting money from them. How can one party endorse three parties? That means what am saying is true,” the source lamented.

Kachikwu’s camp is however, blaming the situation on the erstwhile national chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, who, despite being ousted by the court for overstaying his tenure, is believed to still be in control of much of its affair.

Latest report on ADC’s endorsement of the Peter Obi presidential bid was said to have come at the heels of the formation of a grand coalition working for the realization of the LP victory in Saturday’s presidential election.

