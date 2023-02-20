Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Few days to the presidential elections, amalgamation of 19 different Fulani social-cultural associations in the North East subregion under the aegis of Association of Northern Hardos have endorsed the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking to Journalists in Bauchi on Monday, Chairman of Board of Trustees of Northern Hardos, Suleiman Abdullahi said that they have agreed to cast their votes for Atiku Abubakar among the candidates.

He said that, “Atiku Abubakar is from the North-East subregion and we want him to win all the six states. We are gathered here to endorse his candidature and in sha Allah, majority of us will vote for Atiku Abubakar.”

Suleiman Abdullahi however said that, “We know that people have different political opinions and rights to vote for the candidates of their choice, but, majority of us have agreed to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.”

He urged the Hardos who attended the meeting in Bauchi to go back to their respective areas and educate their subjects to vote for the PDP and all its candidates urging however that nobody should be forced to do so.

He however alleged that Fulani people who are residing in the Southern States have been subjected to incessant attacks which have rendered them insecured and restless.

Suleiman Abdullahi urged the government to come to the aid of the Fulani and accord them adequate security as they go about their legitimate means of livelihood.

Chairman, Bauchi State chapter of the Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore, Hussaini Mohammed, corroborated the stance saying that they have confidence that Atiku Abubakar will be a good President for the country, the reason they are supporting his candidature.

He expressed confidence that with bulk votes from the Fulani, Atiku Abubakar will win majority votes in all the six states of the North-East subregion expressing confidence that with such bulk votes, Atiku Abubakar will win the presidential election.

Hussaini Mohammed also assure that the Fulani will vote for Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to enable him win his reelection bid because according to him the Governor has done well in his first tenure.





To stamp and concretize the agreement, kolanuts were shared among the Hardos that were present at the meeting.