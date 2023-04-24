Two people have been reportedly buried alive by youths at Ikyve village in Konshisha local government area of Benue.

The incident happened after a light downpour accompanied by thunder on Saturday that allegedly killed a young man identified as Henry, his wife and a child.

It was gathered that the youths who thought that the father of the thunder victim was responsible for thunder strike Irked mobilized themselves and rushed to the house of the father identified as Ihwakaa and another elderly man purported to be his collaborator dug a shallow grave and buried them alive.

A community leader in the area, Baba Agan who claimed to have reported the case to the police at Tse Agbaragba, headquartres of the local government said that before policemen could get to the village, the two elderly people had died.

“The incident happened at Ikyve in Konshisha LGA on Saturday, there was a light rain that day accompanied by thunder which hit a young man, his wife and a two-week-old child and the three people died.

“As a result of that, youths in the village mobilized themselves and went straight to the house of the father of the young man whose name is Henry and the father’s name is Ihwakaa, they attacked him and also elderly man dug a grave and buried them alive”, Agan said.

It was however learned that when the police team arrived, the two had already died in the grave and their bodies exhumed.

The State Command spokesperson SP Sewuese Anene confirmed the incident; saying two suspects have been arrested in connection with the act while investigation was ongoing.

The PPRO who said that only one person was buried alive however warned members of the public against acts of jungle justice, but should always report any case of disagreement to the police for necessary action.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE