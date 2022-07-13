Community disowns 22-year-old girl arrested for kidnapping in Ondo

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Following the arrest of a 22- year-old suspected female kidnapper, Adeola Omoniyi, by men of the Ondo State Police command, Igbotako, a community in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State has disowned the suspect for allegedly claiming she is from the community.

The alleged kidnapper who was paraded at the Ondo State Police Headquarters in Akure alongside her father last week disclosed that she has been working in connection with her father, Ilesanmi, ” who usually pays her a sum of N30,000 for each toddler kidnapped and deposited at his place in Igbotako.”

However, in a statement on Wednesday, a community leader and councillor representing Igbotako in the LGA, Segun Olajide clarified that the parents of the alleged kidnapper were not from Igbotako but a neighbouring community in the area.

He maintained that the community is a pride place which will not be associated with any form of criminalities, rather than excellence with its sons and daughters excelling in their chosen fields across the country and in the diaspora.

According to him, “Our attention has been drawn to a false and misleading report that the suspected female kidnapper, Adeola Omoniyi, claimed to be from Igbotako.

“Having read the reports of the incident, we are disturbed that she mentioned Igbotako, we made our findings and it was revealed that the accused parents have no traceable lineage and connection to our noble community.

“The parents are from a neighbouring community and not Igbotako as falsely claimed and reported. We urge the general public to kindly take note.”

