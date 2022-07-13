FG prunes to 14, directors jostling for accountant-general’s job

By Joseph Inokotong - Abuja 
Zainab Ahmed, Finance Minister

The Federal Government has narrowed down to no fewer than 14 directors that are jostling for the position of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

The disclosure emerged through a circular from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) and signed by the Director (Administration), Mariya A. D. Rufai.

The circular was received by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan, on July 6, 2022.

Yemi-Esan had earlier directed permanent secretaries to forward details of eligible directors on Grade 17 to her on or before July 6.

The 14 Directors shortlisted for the position of the Accountant-General of the Federation include Muhammad Murtala Saleh, Chizea Onochie Peter, and Lydia Jafiya Shehu from the office of the AGF.

Others are Bakre Modupe Julianah (Ministry of Police Affairs), Danladi Comfort Zakowi(NSCDC), Abah George Fidelis (Nigeria Immigration), Omachi Raymond Omenka (Ministry of Interior), and lbrahim Saadiyya Jibo (National Boundary Commission).

Others include Mohammed Aminu YarAbba (Federal Fire Service), Samuel A. Waziri (Ministry of Agric and Rural Development), Mahmud Adam Kambari (North East Development Commission), Mohammed Magaji M. Doho (Federal Ministry of Education), Mufutahu Bukolah (Federal Ministry of Transportation), and Yusuf Abdullahi Musa II (Fed. Min. Information and Culture).

The Nigerian Tribune had reported that the Federal Government replaced the acting AGF, Mr Chukwuyere Anamekwe.


Although the removal was not made official by the Federal Government, it was gathered that Anamekwe was replaced with a former Director of Treasury Single Account (TSA), Mr Okolieaboh Ezeoke Sylvis.

It was further learnt that Anamekwe’s replacement followed allegations that he was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to reports, the acting AGF was sacked following his controversial statement that the government was borrowing to pay salaries.

He was appointed as acting AGF on May 22, 2022, pending the outcome of the EFCC investigation of the suspended AGF, Ahmad Idris.

 

