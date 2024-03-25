Following the violence that erupted between two communities in Mikang and Langtang North council areas of Plateau State on Saturday, Governor Caleb Muftwang has appealed to the traditional, community, and religious leaders, as well as key stakeholders from the affected communities, to initiate dialogue and work towards an amicable resolution of the disputes in order to foster an atmosphere of harmonious co-existence.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, strongly condemned the outbreak of communal hostilities that resulted in the destruction of property and injuries among residents of villages bordering Langtang North and Mikang Local Government Areas.

Governor Muftwang pointed out that such acts undermine the government’s intensive efforts to foster peace and unity among citizens of diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds, with the collective aim of advancing the state’s growth and prosperity.

He stated that the conflict underscored the importance of dialogue as the most civilized and effective means of conflict resolution and questioned the rationale behind individuals resorting to violence, taking the law into their own hands, and targeting innocent communities with arson.

The Governor called on security agencies to respond decisively, and to hold the perpetrators and their sponsors accountable to the full extent of the law and urged swift mobilization to the affected areas to prevent any further escalation of the situation.

Governor Muftwang reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to establishing lasting peace throughout the state and as well looks forward to a united, tranquil, and thriving Plateau where all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity, support one another in a spirit of brotherhood.