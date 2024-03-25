The holy month of Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and increased devotion for Muslims around the world. As Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, it’s essential to observe certain do’s and don’ts to ensure a fulfilling and spiritually rewarding Ramadan fasting experience.

Whether you’re fasting for the first time or a seasoned observer, here are some important guidelines to follow during the month of Ramadan.

The Dos of Ramadan:

Here are some of the good deeds that count during the holy month:

1. Intention and Sincerity

Begin each day of fasting with a sincere intention (niyyah) to fast for the sake of Allah and to seek His blessings and forgiveness.

2. Fasting

Observe the fast from dawn (Fajr) until sunset (Maghrib), abstaining from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs during daylight hours.

3. Prayer

Increase your prayers and devotion during Ramadan, including performing the five daily prayers (Salah) on time and participating in optional prayers such as Taraweeh and Tahajjud.

4. Reading the Quran

Taking time to read and reflect on the Quran during Ramadan is essential. It’s indeed rewarding if you can aim to complete the recitation of the entire Quran by the end of the month.

5. Charity

Give generously to those in need by donating to charity (Zakat) and engaging in acts of kindness and compassion towards others. Most importantly, giving to the less privileged among the fasting Muslims is important.

6. Self-Reflection

Use Ramadan as an opportunity for self-reflection, self-improvement, and spiritual growth, striving to become a better person and strengthen your relationship with Allah. But do you know what counts, if you stick to that new self after Ramadan.

The Don’ts of Ramadan

As a Muslim, these are what you shouldn’t do during the holy month of Ramadan.

1. Eating or Drinking:

Avoid eating, drinking, or smoking during daylight hours while fasting. It’s essential to observe the fast properly and abstain from consuming any food or drink until sunset.

2. Gossip and Backbiting

You must refrain from engaging in gossip, backbiting, or speaking ill of others during Ramadan. Yes, it deflates your rewards. Maintain a positive and respectful attitude towards others at all times.

3. Anger and Arguments

Avoid getting angry or engaging in arguments and conflicts with others, as maintaining peace and harmony is important during Ramadan.

4. Wasting Time

Use your time wisely during Ramadan and avoid wasting time on frivolous activities or distractions that will distract you from your spiritual goals. You can spend more time on supplications.

5. Indulgence

Resist the temptation to indulge in excessive eating, shopping, or entertainment during Ramadan. Instead, focus on spiritual activities and acts of worship.

6. Neglecting Prayer

Ensure that you perform your daily prayers on time and avoid neglecting your religious obligations during Ramadan.

By following these essential do’s and don’ts of Ramadan, you can make the most of this sacred month and reap its spiritual rewards.