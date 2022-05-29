Commitment: The fuel of desire – 3

With focused commitment, achievement is easy. Commitment must be channeled in certain specific directions if it is to be effective. There is enough energy in the sun to burn anything on the surface of the earth. But that cannot happen unless the energy is harnessed and focused!

The first direction should be a commitment to God and His plan for your life. God never created anyone to be a wandering generality, ubiquitous without being efficacious. Find out the value you were called to add to creation, what you were born to do and commit to doing it and stop mortgaging your future on the altar of survival. The purpose of your existence is the answer or cure to the problems of that existence. Only your commitment to your Maker will unfold that mystery to you. Otherwise you will run through life like one beating the air in a futile attempt to chase happiness or wealth.

The discovery of purpose births a strong VISION. Until it is backed by iron-clad commitment, the best of visions will remain a pipe-dream which eventually becomes a nightmare as the realization of failure and the thought of what could have been stare you in the face.

Vision is every man’s compass to a great destiny. What you behold, you become! The verity of your future is in the clarity of its picture. God always gives you the future in pictures. Ask Abraham and his descendants. “As far as your eye can see, I have given to you..”, God told Abraham.

However, nobody climbs the ladder of success with his hands in his pockets. You can never accomplish a vision you cannot commit to. Vision without action is daydreaming while action (or activity) without a vision is a nightmare!

Furthermore, you must commit to the WORK. Every vision requires hands and feet. It is called WORK. Destiny isn’t dropped into your laps while you snore or waste time in idle chatter on social media typing nonsense on a tired keyboard!





The spelling of Canaan is W.O.R.K! There is no land that actually has a River Milk or River Honey. If you want to drink milk in your Canaan, raise cows. If you want to eat honey, raise bees!

So, while you still have the grace, get up, get dressed, lace your boots, roll up your sleeves and make every day pay tribute to your destiny! The money you make in your dreams can only be spent there!

Commit to ASKING QUESTIONS. Those who ask the right questions expand boundaries and enlarge their own horizon. With every answer that you get, you inch closer to the destination. What you don’t know you don’t know. Your name is not omniscient. Questions help you frame and reframe your reality and channel your focus. From the answers you get, generate another set of questions. Iterate your way to your destination. If ‘NO’ is not the answer you are looking for, keep asking until there is a way out, because there will always be. Sometimes, rejection is what leads you towards the path of achievement. You can never get answers to the questions you have never asked. Questions provoke enquiry. Enquiry attracts solutions. Have you ever found yourself coming down with an ailment that you have been treated for several times by conventional doctors without getting a permanent solution, only for you to discover after series of enquiries that the solution was in a plant that was growing wild in your yard and which you had always treated as a weed because you did not know any better? Knowledge is powerful. Enquiry increases it.

You cannot make others happy by making yourself miserable. So, commit to YOURSELF. You owe yourself the duty of committing to your own DEVELOPMENT. If you stop making yourself valuable, those who crave your attention and time today will soon junk you like last year’s news! Learning power is earning power. Continuous and focused learning is the discipline of champions. Work on yourself – your growth, your temperament, your emotional and social intelligences, your personal finance, your family. If you don’t truly love yourself, you can never love anyone else! The Golden Rule enjoins that you love God with all your heart and love your neighbour as YOURSELF. Most of the time when you kill yourself slowly and prematurely in the delusion that you are loving others more than yourself, you are only caught up in an approval addiction that you are unwilling to confront. You just love to score high in public ratings! Deal with that! You cannot truly be used to deliver people until you have been delivered from people! You cannot make others happy while making yourself miserable. No man gives what he does not have.

It is essential that you commit to VITAL RELATIONSHIPS. As essential as they are, not everyone you come across is relevant to your destiny. However, when you know your life assignment, you must DELIBERATELY cultivate and nurture relationships relevant to it. Your destination should determine your travel companions, not the other way round!

Commit to FAMILY. When push comes to shove, your family is all you have got. Your spouse is not a mere appendage to your life but an essential companion. Your children are not mere consequences of a biological dalliance between you and a partner. Your parents and your siblings are all essential dimensions of your journey. Don’t expect from any of them what you are not willing to commit to them.

No relationship in your life should be parasitic. Every relationship should be symbiotic or should be minimized or not exist at all. Always endeavour to come to the table of relationship as the needed, not always the needy.

Good mentors are pathfinders and ladders on the pathways to success. If you want to succeed significantly, find and commit to MENTORS. Anyone you consider worthy enough to teach or instruct you deserves your commitment. What you need from a mentor is his mind, not his pocket. Mentors have paid a price to navigate the pathway you desire to tread. This is why they are pathfinders. You can never pay them enough for what you get from them. However, not to honour them at all because you cannot do so much is nothing but the manifestation of a parasitic mindset that is only interested in taking. Honour is the first law in meaningful and beneficial relationships. Whatever you don’t honour, you cannot attract. This is why it is possible to follow a man’s work and still not carry his spirit.

A lady who was under my mentorship once told me to my face that she could not imagine herself giving me any gift. I chuckled and asked her why. She replied, “Should anyone be pouring water inside the sea? What difference would it make?” I took a long look at her and asked her a question, “Is God stupid?” She said “No”. Then I explained to her that in God’s wisdom which Geography confirms, every stream or river ends up in the sea! Whether any tributary likes it or not, it will still connect with another river that will ultimately end up in the sea.

…continued.

Remember, the sky is not your limit, God is!

