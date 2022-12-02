Comedian writes final paper after spending nine years in the university

A final-year student in the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, University of Uyo, Nigeria, Godwin Eku Una, is set to graduate after spending nine years as a student of the university as he wrote his final paper on Friday.

Una, a comedian popularly known as MC Drama and based in Uyo, while jubilating after writing his final examination on Friday, took to his Facebook page narrating the ordeals he faced including different ailments and family issues.

According to him: "My journey to academic success started when I sat for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in 2009 at the Lutheran High School Obot Idim, Ibesikpo Asutan, Akwa Ibom State.

“Unfortunately, there was an en-masse failure for candidates from the centre. I wouldn’t want to go into detail about why that happened in this article.

“I moved immediately to Uyanga Village in Akampka LGA, Cross River State, and secured admission as an auxiliary student at Stella Maris Seminary. Then, my late uncle, Right Reverend M. Xavier Una, was a one-time Chaplain there. It was in the school where I repeated SS3.

“When the examination (WAEC) started, my father was already on his sick bed. When I visited my dad, I could visualise that the possibility of him seeing me after my examinations or beholding the good results I aimed at was slim.

“Sadly, on the day I was to write Mathematics, he passed on a blessed memory. The heartbroken news was related to me after the exams that day.

“As God had it, I cleared my papers this time and went forth to sit for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, but all efforts didn’t work out for me to gain admission into the university as I kept failing at the post-UTME levels.

“My uncle, Rt. Rev. Xavier Una, my newest guardian, then suggested I should take a diploma which I did in 2013 and started the programme at the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Uyo.

“The journey was tough! I finished my diploma course and awaited direct entry admission into the same university and discipline. I got the admission, but I was told to wait – God alone knows what led to that.

“I came back in 2018 to begin my direct admission with 2017 as my registration number (0’17). It wasn’t an easy task because of a load of courses as a direct entry student.

“In all, until this day of my final examination, I’ve not recorded a single repeated course since my diploma days.

“Before I could get to this level and celebrate and about to be called a graduate, I suspended studies for two academic sessions due to a serious ailment that almost took my life.

“I’ve spent a total of nine years at the University of Uyo, but to God be the glory, I’ve written my final examination with an awaiting good results to come. You too can make it. Never give up.”