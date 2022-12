Dein of Agbor says Omo-Agege will do an amazing job as governor

The Dein of Agbor kingdom, Dein Keagborekuzi 1, says the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, will make an amazing governor if given the chance to serve.

Omo-Agege is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of the major contenders in the coming 2023 election in Delta State

The first class traditional ruler of Agbor made the remark on Friday, December 2, when Senator Omo-Agege and members of his campaign train visited the him in his palace at Agbor.

Responding to a brief speech by Senator Omo-Agege on the reasons for the visit, the Agbor monarch described Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a shining light.

“You are a shining light in Delta State and you have been able to shine in Abuja.

“Governor Okowa and the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori are your friends.

“What we want is the best for the state and the nation, and I am sure and know that you will do an amazing job as governor of Delta State,” the monarch enthused.

Earlier, Senator Omo-Agege had told the monarch that a lot had gone wrong in Delta State and he was leading a revolution to usher in a new state.





He promised to upgrade the University of Delta to its proper status other than the glorified College of Education it has been reduced to.

APC chairman in the state, Elder Omeni Sobotie, at the Ika South APC campaign rallies, said the wickedness allegedly brought on the people of Ika by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the past seven and half years would come to an end when Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is elected governor.

Also speaking, the Ika South APC Chairman, Hon Hillary Fada Igbude, had lamented that Governor Okowa left only the Faculty of Education in the University of Delta, Agbor and took all other faculties to the Owa-Alero campus.

“Eight years of Okowa is eight years of suffering for Ika people. Okowa and PDP have treated us as a conquered people and we are going to pay him back in his own coins,” he assured.