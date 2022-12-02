Security Chiefs read riot act to political parties in Kaduna

Security Chiefs in Kaduna State led by the Commissioner of police Yekini A. Ayoku has spelt out riot act to political parties, their candidates ans supporters ahead of the 2023 general elections in Kaduna State.

This was even as they on them to abide by the rules in order to avoid any break down of law and order during the political campaigns, during elections as well as after the elections.

The meeting which was at the instance of the police Commissioner had in attendance Brigadier. Gen. C. Ogbuabo

Garrison Commander, 1 Division, Kaduna Air Commodore A.A Adedoyin

453 Base Service Group Nigerian Airforce Kaduna. CC Yakubu Salihu

Controller of Customs Kaduna Area Command, Nigeria Customs Kaduna.

Others in attendance were DCI Umaru Musa Deputy Control of Immigration

Nigeria Immigration, Kaduna State Command, DC Kalu Ndupe

Deputy Commander Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps, Kaduna State Command, CC Ado Sale, Controller of Correction Kaduna State Command, DCC Garba Lawal Ag. Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps, Kaduna Sector Command and DDIS Ibrahim Abdu Sarki Department of Security Service, Kaduna.





Candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Isa Muhammad Ashiru, All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Uba Sani, New Nigeria’Peoples Party (NNPP) Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi and that of the Labour Party (LP) Hon. Jonathan Asake were among the Governorship candidates that attended the meeting and all commit themselves to play by the rules of the game.

In his address to the political parties and their candidates, the Police Commissioner said “the Electoral Act 2022 especially in Sections 92 – 97 has prohibited and criminalized a number of conducts and acts.

He said,” The engagement of non-state security outfits for campaigns, rallies and other activities in the electoral process is not allowed while it is an offence to bear or use weapons such as Dane guns, swords, daggers, bows, arrows and other dangerous weapons at campaign venues.

“For the umpteenth time, parties and candidates are warned against the use of thugs and other miscreants in the electoral process.

” This is just as you are strongly advised to base your campaigns strictly on issues bearing in mind that politics is essentially a contest of ideas. Violence, incitement, hate speech, use of foul and indecorous language should be eschewed as I equally warn against removal/defacing of opponents’ posters and banners.

“Political parties and candidates are still obligated I must reecho, to submit to my office campaign schedules well ahead of time for proper planning with a view to avoiding clash in time and venue”.