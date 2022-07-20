Colours as horse riders converge on Bida for Durbar

THIS year’s Durbar festival, an annual event that marks the culmination of the Islamic festival, Eid al-Adha, was held over the weekend in Bida, Niger State.

The event, which is both religious and cultural, saw horse riders from different parts of the country converge on Bida to showcase their horses decked in different colours.

It was definitely a vibrant celebration of culture, history and tradition as the horse riders made a procession to the palace of the traditional ruler of the town.

The men, dressed in traditional robes and turbans, rode colourfully-dressed horses through the streets of Bida.

Aside from horses and religion, music also plays a hugely significant role in the Durbar festival, as live bands perform the traditional bazaar and Western African music alongside performances from energetic dancers and stuntmen.

Durbar is a festival common in most Northern cities, and it is held simultaneously in cities like Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, and Birnin-Kebbi, among others.

PHOTOS BY AMUWO FEMI

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.