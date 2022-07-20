2023: Urhobo monarchs offer prayers for Omo-Agege

Traditional rulers in Urhobo land in Delta State, have offered royal blessings to the Deputy Senate President and the Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in his bid for the governorship of the state.

Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation, Mr Ima Niboro, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He said the traditional rulers under the aegis of Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, applauded Omo-Agege for attracting developments to almost all the communities in the eight local government areas of Delta Central senatorial district.

“All monarchs from the 24 kingdoms that make up Urhobo land attended the event which held at the palace of the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom and Chairman, Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, Ovie Richard Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro I,” Niboro said.

Ogoni-Oghoro who is reputed to be Africa’s oldest traditional ruler, lauded the sterling performance of Omo-Agege and for restoring the voice of the Urhobo people at the national level.

“Omo-Agege is a listening person. This is the second time he has come here to give report of his stewardship.

“This time, he has covered the whole of Urhobo land. Seeing is believing, every part of the Urhobo land has been touched. We are glad. We know when you come to the pinnacle of administration in the state, all things will be better,” the centenarian said.”

The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, Felix Mujakperuo Orhue I, commended the legislator for touching all nooks and crannies of Delta Central.

“The Amukpe-Agbor road was bad that they were raping women and kidnapping people there. Before he came on board, I protested and wrote a letter to the Federal Government about that road during President Goodluck Jonathan-led administration.

“During the administration, they re-launched the project and instead of starting it from Amukpe, they wanted to start it from Agbor.

“I protested and wrote to Omo-Agege and the Minister of Works, behold the road was started from Amukpe,” the monarch said.

On his part, Omo-Agege promised to build a new Delta anchored on Employment and Empowerment, Development, Good Governance and Enduring Peace and Security (EDGE).

While assuring that he would turn the fortunes of Delta around and make the state a giant construction site, he expressed regret that what the state collected from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) and 13 per cent derivation were not commensurate with the physical development on ground.





“I have chosen not to indict anybody but I can and will do better,” Omo-Agege said.