Coca-Cola promotes environmental sustainability with recycling scheme initiative

Coca-Cola Nigeria has launched a recycling scheme designed to empower communities while the leading total beverage company partnered with Initiative for the Advancement of Waste Management in Africa (W.A.S.T.E Africa) and Mental and Environmental Development Initiative for Children (MEDIC) to formally kick-off its “Cash 4 Trash” initiative at the Badore Jetty, Lagos.

In her opening remarks, Director of Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca‑Cola Nigeria, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe said, “A greener environment remains a priority area for Coca-Cola as evidenced by the numerous initiatives launched and supported by The Coca-Cola Foundation. The Cash 4 Trash initiative presents an opportunity for us to ensure a reduced carbon footprint across Nigeria and an improved attitude towards waste management.”

“Cash 4 Trash is an initiative that not only ensures our streets are clean, but also provides monetary rewards to individuals. The incentivised nature of the project will ensure buy-in from all stakeholders and reconcile the best interests of all parties involved,” she added.

Also, speaking at the event, the Founder of MEDIC, Doyinsola Ogunye remarked, “It is a pleasure working with The Coca-Cola Foundation and W.A.S.T.E Africa to directly impact the lives of women and youths. We believe that with this initiative, even young children will imbibe the culture of waste management within the community. With the Cash 4 Trash Initiative, the whole community has a role to play in ensuring the economic and environmental wellbeing of the society.”

“This development follows the official launch ceremony which was held in August 2020 where The Coca-Cola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company, partnered with W.A.S.T.E AFRICA to launch its novel “Cash 4 trash” initiative in 5 communities across Abuja, FCT. This bold initiative is targeted at promoting a waste-free world through waste recovery, recycling, and economic development.

Present at the launch event were the Secretary Eti-Osa East LCDA, Hon. Sanni Saheed; Supervisory Counselor Chieftaincy and Community Affairs Eti-Osa East LCDA, Hon. Agbalaya Abiodun; Founder EMR Consult, Wunmi Ogunde; Founder MEDIC, Doyinsola Ogunye; and Director of Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca‑Cola Nigeria, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe amongst others.

