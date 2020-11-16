Coalition seeks more advocacies on accessing CBN interventions

The Coalition of Civil Society groups (CSOs) on Monday called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to increase its advocacies and awareness on how Nigerians can access its various intervention programmes.

It said most Nigerians are either unaware of these interventions or do not know how to access them.

The group’s President, Mr Etuk Williams made the call in Abuja at the 7th All Civil Society National Economic Summit themed: “Post Covid-19: understanding the economic interventions of CBN and the roles of civil society groups.”

He said the call became imperative to re-shapen the perceptions of Nigerians on the impact and efficacy of several monetary and palliative policies during the lockdown period introduced to address the resultant economic challenges occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

His words: “It is common knowledge that most people either are not aware of these interventions or do not know how to access the supports.

“It is our expectation that at the end of this summit we would have understood the scope and impact of the many intervention policies of the CBN on businesses and households, and also suggest to the government on how to sustain it and make it accessible.”

In a communique released after the summit, the group also urged Nigerians to interrogate government actions and policies so as to put them on the right path.

“There is a need for training civil societies at the national level to help the government inform the citizens of government policies and intervention.

“There is need for behavioural change among the citizens toward properly understanding government policies. The civil societies should collaborate to discourage ethnic divide and promote unity.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…