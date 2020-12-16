CNG storms Katsina for indefinite protest

The entire national leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has arrived Katsina town to join other members from Jigawa, Kano and Katsina for an indefinite protest.

It was gathered that the protest is to compel action to rescue the hundreds of students abducted fast, alive and safe.

In a statement issued by the spokesman of the Coalition, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said the exercise, tagged #Bringbackourboys is billed to kick off in Katsina on Thursday.

It was gathered that the protesters are expected to proceed to Daura to register the current concerns with Mr President. Led by its Board of Trustees Chairman Nastura Ashir Shariff.

“The CNG is already in touch with parents of the stolen school children and assured them of support through this trial moment.

” It will be unreasonable to expect any northerner and well-meaning Nigerians to fold their arms and watch the North, a significant component of the country abandoned to the mercy of bandits and murderers and kidnappers.”

