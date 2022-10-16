Climate change: $10bn cannot execute Nigeria’s energy transition ―​​ Minister

The Nigerian Government has said that the $10bn cannot be sufficient to prosecute an energy transition as part of measures to mitigate climate change impact in the country.

Minister of Environment, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi said this at the ministerial media briefing in Abuja on the focus of Nigeria team to the conference of Parties (COP) 27 at Sharm El- Sheikh, Egypt in November.

According to him: “We have been able to strike some understanding with African countries to see that in COP27, the issue of Africa transition is on the front burner, so as to attract fundings.

“That was why part of the case we are going to make, is to see that there is a softening of the conditions for access to these funds. Otherwise, African countries will be put in dire stress of trying to transit so quickly.

“We are attracting commitments to support our funding needs. And I can assure you $10 billion is not enough to support our transition, especially from infrastructure, transmission distribution, etc,” Abdullahi stated.

The minister who launched the Nigerian logo for the three days event at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt to be held between 6th and 8th November said the super-imposition on the Nigerian Logo to the COP27 logo was to drive the determination of Nigeria to push for the successful negotiations of interest of the country.

Abdullahi stated that Nigeria team would not adopt a know-it-all approach but would as a leader of the African team cohesively advance the challenge of the continent on ensuring measures that would promote livelihood of the continent’s population covering energy, health, agriculture, environment etc.

On environment he pointed out that recent events underscored the urgency to address the issues of climate change globally and COP27 would not be allowed to go as a missed opportunity.

His words: “The focus will be on sustainable funding mechanism that drives nature-based solutions such as land restoration, reforestation, combating desertification, climate smart-agricultural practices as well as adaptation strategies.

“Nigeria will also seek collaboration and support on sustainable waste management, renewable and clean energy provision, and finance for loss and damage. Nigeria will push for developed countries to fulfil financial pledges to aid in tackling the climate crisis.

“He expected outcomes of Nigeria’s participation will include increased partnership building that help Nigeria achieve its emission reduction targets, address adaptation and mitigation, establish sustainable financing for climate actions, resilience building, poverty eradication, energy transition and sustainable development.

“Nigeria, will not take a position of ‘know it all’ but will align with the West Africa region’s identification of the thematic issues faced by the continent and the group’s interim position on each which includes doubling adaptation finance by 2025; clarification on the support arrangements to address loss and damage; closing the climate financing gap; scaling up Africa’s mitigation ambition and implementation; strengthening the linkage between technology and financial mechanisms; the global stock take on progress on the Paris Agreement; transparency; gender and climate change; agriculture; Article 6 and carbon pricing and Africa’s unique needs and particular circumstance.

“At this COP, Nigeria will be including young professionals and youths to understudy the negotiators and advance Nigeria’s position. This is part of the ongoing capacity building sessions by the Ministry in the development of its bank of Youth Negotiators.