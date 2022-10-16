You have etched your name in gold, finished strong, Akeredolu tells Fayemi

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Sunday, congratulated Kayode Fayemi on the successful completion of his tenure as the Governor of Ekiti State.

Akeredolu who stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary , Mr Richard Olatunde, said the totality of Fayemi’s eight years as governor has been marked with remarkable excellence and immeasurable positive impact in the Land of Honour.

The Governor noted that the outgoing Ekiti State governor has been an instrument of peace, progress and prosperity not only for the people of his state but the entire country.

“Kayode, I am very glad to rejoice with you today as you bow out honorably as the Governor of Ekiti State. We thank God for enabling you to finish well and strong in the service of our people.

“We are proud of your contributions to national development, nation-building and service to humanity. Your leadership style exemplifies trans-generational qualities. You are a bridge builder and patriotic Nigerian.

“Your Midas touch dotted across the nooks and crannies of Ekiti State. You have dared to challenge the status quo. Your determination not to leave the State as you met it has resulted into bountiful gains for the people of the state. Your tenure was filled with unprecedented performance.

“Under your leadership, you have built a state that is better positioned for accelerated development. You have matched vision with courage and sincerity.

“You have deployed your God-given brilliance and experience to raise the bar of governance in Ekiti state to an enviable height. We are proud of you.

“As Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, your leadership was fruitful, engaging and rewarding. Your exploits as the NGF Chair have been impactful. You have driven collective struggles, led impactful agitation for the good of our people and the nation.

“Although you have served complete two terms as Governor, you still have so much to offer in the service to the people. You are a bundle of wisdom, intellect and inspiring values. You have etched your name in gold,” Governor Akeredolu said.

While wishing Fayemi continued strength and peace after office, Akeredolu prayed to God to grant him long life and good health to continue to contribute his quota to the development of the country.