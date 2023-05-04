The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), has backed the increment in the cargo handling charges by the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL) at the Lagos airport, stating that those kicking against the new tariff regime are hypocritical.

Recall that the Association of Nigerian Licenced Customs Agents (ANLCA) and the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), have kicked against the increment, despite the aviation handling companies, reducing the increment to 75 percent.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, the Chairman of APFFLON, Muritala Muhammed Airport Chapter, Mr. Victor Akorede, said the association supported the slash of handling charges from 100 percent to 75 percent.

According to the APFFLON Lagos Airport Chapter Chairman, “We wish to state categorically that APFFLON as an association is not against the recent increase in tariff by Aviation handling companies as those kicking against the new tariff regime are only being hypocritical.

“APFFLON, as an advocate of Ease of Doing Business internationally ,does not see anything insensitive about the newly introduced tariff regime. Those threatening to withdraw their services should also bear in mind that aviation handling companies are not government companies, and are also affected by the harsh economy situation in the country.

“The aviation handling companies are at liberty to fashion out ways to remain in business. The companies have staff that they are responsible to, and as public liability companies, they as well have shareholders who are entitled to return on investment.

“Again, we are all aware of the setback and havock wrecked on International businesses by Covid-19, and cargo handling companies were not excluded. Today, prices of passengers tickets across airlines have increased to over 300 percent, yet nobody or group is coming out to protest against the development.

“The continued plunging of Naira against the US Dollars and other world currencies is causing serious inflation which is adversely affecting businesses as well. Price comparison with other African countries as regards cargo handling charges is almost at par or a bit higher than that of our indigenous companies.”

Akorede, however, asked NAGAFF and ANLCA to stand up to condemn multiple taxation on imported vehicles and sundry products by the Federal and State governments.

“Indeed, APFFLON is amazed that despite several engagements and agreement with handlers they can still allow thier internal wrangling to affect their decisions. And we need to ask, why have our sister associations been unable to find their voices even as the Federal Government continues to slam fresh levies on imported vehicles as well as the prolonged stay of the controversial Customs Service Provider, Mssrs.Webb Fontaine. Why have they not been bold enough to protest ?

“It is indeed disturbing not seeing the leadership of these associations stand up to condemn multiple taxation on imported vehicles and sundry products by the Federal and State governments, we believe strongly that they are also aware of the V-REG and the new levy called Temporary Vehicle Tag(TVT) slammed on all imported vehicles coming out of Lagos ports by the Lagos State Government; and none of them has come out to condemn the new levy except Chief Dr. Eugene Nweke.





“APFFLON as a group, will not be part of those kicking against the Aviation handling companies new tariff regime. We see the agitation as hypocritical.

“Our sister associations are being insensitive to the plights of the cargo handlers as well, because on one or two occasions, some of the staff of one of the companies went on strike over poor working condition which was a clear indication that the harsh government policies and galloping inflation also affect them as it affects individuals and private enterprises.”

“APFFLON understands the current economic situation which is informed by the galloping inflation that keeps dealing a dazing blow on entrepreneurs, and corporate organizations. We must commend the handling companies for downward review of the initial 100 percent increase to 75 percent. It shows that they are sensitive to the plight of their customers.

“APFFLON hereby advise our sister associations to be alive to their responsibilities. They owe freight forwarders, the port industry and Nigerians a lot especially in a time like this when multiple taxation and inflation are emasculating businesses. We lament the skyrocketing market prices of household items which is grossly affecting the live and livelihood of the common man and we call upon the leaderships of sister associations to always stand up in one voice against unfriendly policies, not only when they do not favour them.”

“In conclusion, we want to assure the Aviation community and the general public that our members will continue to render services to clients as professionals and law abiding citizens, and we also want to use this medium to appreciate the security agencies especially the Nigeria Police Force for ensuring peace and security as always,” Mr. Victor Akorede stated.