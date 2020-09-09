CJN to swear-in 85 election tribunal judges on Thursday

As the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections draw closer, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad will on Thursday, September 10, swear-in 85 Judges to adjudicate over election petitions that may arise from the conduct of the elections in the two states as well as the by-elections scheduled by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

A statement by the spokesperson of the Court of Appeal, Hajia Sa’adatu Musa Kachalla on Wednesday said the Judges are to be inaugurated at 2 pm in the main court hall of the Supreme Court.

After the inauguration, the Judges will, undergo a one-day training on Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) matters, by the President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem on September 11, 2020.

ALSO READ: Protests rock PDP again as members demand NWC member sack

According to the statement, “The CJN will on Thursday, 10th September 2020 swear in 85 judges to adjudicate on election petition tribunals in the upcoming governorship elections slated for the 19th of September in Edo, 10th of October in Ondo states and the by-elections scheduled by INEC.

“Time is 2 pm, the venue is at the main court hall of Supreme Court.

“The PCA, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem will thereafter organise one-day training on EPT matters for the 85 Judges.

“Date is 11th of September 2020, time is 9 am and the venue is the ceremonial hall at the Court of Appeal Headquarters, Abuja”, the statement said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…