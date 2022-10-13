Civil Defence raids house turned fuel dump where diesel, kerosene were stored in Akwa Ibom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom State Command, says it has raided an illegal fuel dump site located in Eket Local Government Area where Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) known as diesel and dual-purpose kerosene were stored in large quantities for distribution to various parts of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Friday Ekerete, and made available to Tribune Online in Uyo on Thursday.

According to the statement, operatives of the Anti-vandal squad of NSCDC, acting on intelligence, stormed the apartment used for the illicit act in Ikot Udoma in the early hours of Tuesday, October 11.

It said two suspects, Francis Udoh Warri, 55 years, and Uduak Sunday Johnson, 42 years, were arrested while other suspects fled after sighting officials of NSCDC, adding that those apprehended had given useful statements to help with investigations.

The statement revealed that items seized included 130 drums loaded with diesel, five pumping machines, three power-generating sets and a brown Ford Ecoline van.

Others were 27 jerrycans, seven hoses of different lengths, 74 bags of kerosene stored in 50 litres of cellophane bags amounting to about 3,700 litres.

“The building used for the illegal activity is a 10-room apartment located in a residential area in Ikot Udoma. The building was used to conceal the illegal activity going on in the backyard and the several rooms and didn’t appear as a fuel dump site where large-scale bunkering activity took place.





“The location was discovered following sustained intelligence mounted on the area for weeks following suspicion that such activity takes place there.”