LAUTECH among 10 best universities in Nigeria

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has again been named one of the 10th leading universities in Nigeria.

Similarly, its position on the list also confirmed the institution’s ranking as the best state university in the country.

The proclamation, which declared LAUTECH as among the 10th best university in Nigeria was made by the Times Higher Education (THE), after its assessment of 1,799 universities across 104 countries.

In a statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune, on Thursday, by the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Lanre Fadeyi, “the ranking table is based on 13 performance indicators, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and International outlook.

“Times Higher Education (THE) is a British Magazine reporting specifically on news and issues related to higher education. Since its first issue came out in October 1971, this is the first time LAUTECH is appearing on its ranking.

The acting vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Mojeed Olaide Liasu, describes it as translating to commendable progress for the Institution.

In another development, Just Events an online publication releases what it called Nigeria’s best Universities 2023 listing a total of 12 Institutions in which LAUTECH still ranked as only listed state-owned university.

Meanwhile, determined to sustain its n leading position, LAUTECH has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Kentucky, Lexington, USA, in the area of transnational programmes.

The collaboration is geared towards having qualified Ph.D candidates from seven academic engineering programmes of LAUTECH, do their research and academic programmes in Kentucky. It is aimed at enhancing the development of staff and students and improve LAUTECH’s international ranking.

The Engineering courses included in the arrangement includes, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Civil Engineering among others, LAUTECH‘s Director in charge of International Office, Professor Timothy Ipoola Olabiyi, explained that the new relationship seeks to establish and recognize a formal connection between the two institutions.

He listed other Engineering Courses to include Chemical and Agricultural Engineering.

