Kenyan authorities have arrested a fake lawyer, Brian Mwenda, who has won 26 cases while parading himself as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

According to reports, the lawyer handled 26 cases before High Court Judges, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges before his arrest, all of which he won.

He was arrested by the Law Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch Rapid Action Team (RAT) for false pretences.

He was apprehended when the RAT received public complaints.

According to LSK Nairobi Branch on their X account, he is not an advocate and does not have a license to practice law in Kenya.

“It has been brought to the attention of the LSK Nairobi Branch through the Rapid Action Team (RAT), that the man has been presenting and conducting himself as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a member of LSK Nairobi Branch,” read the notice in part.

He is being held at the RAT headquarters pending further investigation.

