The leadership of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC) and Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) have kicked against ongoing plans by the 10th session of National Assembly to spend over N44 billion on procurement of exotic vehicles amidst the current economic hardship being faced by over 200 million citizens of the country.

Speaking exclusively with Tribune Online on Sunday, CISLAC Executive Director, Mr. Auwal Musa Rafsanjani expressed grave displeasure over the insensitivity of the newly elected 109 Senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives to the plight of Nigerians.

The price of 2023 Toyota Prado Land cruiser Jeep ranges between N65 million and N125 million.

While frowning at the development, Mr. Rafsanjani also warned the Presidency against procurement of exotic vehicles for Ministers and other public officers from tax payers’ money who strive to survive under the current economic hardship.

Mr. Rafsanjani who argued that the Parliamentarians’ decision as irresponsible and unpatriotic, said: “One of the core mandates of every democratically elected leader or representative is to ensure that the lives of the very people he or she leads or represents are better off by improving their overall welfare.

“As things are going in Nigeria looking at the current socio-economic realities and how the citizens are battling with so much pain and suffering as a result of bad governance, corruption, the rising costs of commodities and transportation due to the fuel subsidy removal, it is high time that leaders be sensitive to this painful reality and then adjust their spending in order to meet the demands of the citizens.

“Unfortunately, most of our leaders are gravely insensitive to the pain and suffering of the ordinary citizens in this country considering the level of hardship being experienced by Nigerians across all sectors in the country.

“Instead of focusing on how to ease the pain of the very people who voted them into office by creating job opportunities to eradicate unemployment, securing their lives to get rid of the insecurity in the country and fighting injustice to eliminate corruption, the lawmakers and other public officials in this country are busy spending billions of Naira in pursuit of their grandiose lifestyle with the tax payers money.

“This is greatly irresponsible and unpatriotic as it only shows the level of insensitivity of these lawmakers/ public officials, because the monies that will be used to buy these cars can be channeled into some critical sectors such as agriculture, health and education or even to device ways to use the money to ease the pain of the current fuel subsidy removal.

“We cannot shy away from saying that we are living in a country where leaders don’t much care about the citizens, everyday we hear them allocating huge amounts of money for themselves while the millions of Nigerians working hard to earn a living are wallowing in poverty and hunger.

“Democracy requires that leaders be responsible for the welfare of their own people by making positive policies that will allow citizens enjoy the dividends of the very democracy they believed in to bring them good fortune. Where such policies are not in place and the few are enjoying at the expense of the majority then we have our democracy in disarray.





“We cannot allow this rascality to go on because then we will be met with a far worse situation that this in the future because the situation is really getting out of hand. The people must mobilize to protest against this recklessness and insensitivity not in a violent way but in a civil way that will call the attention of these selfish interests groups of people.”

To this end, he beckoned on all the CSOs operating across the country, Media and other relevant stakeholders to: “come out to protest against this action because it is uncalled for. It is not so much about buying the cars, it is more about the question ‘Why now’ when the country is facing serious economic challenges and citizens are going through a lot of pain. It clearly demonstrates that these people don’t at all care about what the people are going through.

“The government must think about how to make sure that all outgoing lawmakers and other parastatals leave their vehicles behind so that the next people can use them, this way we can be able to save billions of Naira that could otherwise be used to buy these cars and then channel the money into sectors that will bring the maximum return to both the government and the people.

“Our democracy is really under attack by these irresponsible people who don’t care about the welfare of the citizens but their selfish interests, instead of doing their best to secure the lives of the people they are busy trying to buy bulletproof cars that will secure their own lives at the expense of the ordinary people.

“We call on all relevant stakeholders to speak out against this injustice and criminality, we are greatly concerned about the current events in the country and how life is becoming in increasingly hard for the citizens as a result of poor policies and mismanagement of our resources.

“We assure all stakeholders, the government and private sectors that we will continue to render our support in order to ensure that the citizens are better off, we will continue to offer constructive criticism to government in areas where we believe can be improved, we will speak out on all perceived injustice and undemocratic approach to leadership.”

In a related development, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) via a letter dated 15th July, 2023 urged National Assembly’s leadership to drop the scandalous plan to spend N40 billion on 465 exotic and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials, and N70 billion as ‘palliatives’ for new members.”

In the bid to being relief to Nigerians, the Group urged the lawmakers to repeal the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act with a view to reduce the budget for the National Assembly by N110 billion and address the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy on the over 137 million poor Nigerians.

In the letter dated 15 July 2023 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Mr. Kolawole Oluwadare, said: “It is a grave violation of the public trust and constitutional oath of office for members of the National Assembly to unjustifiably increase their own budget at a time when over 137 million poor Nigerians are living in extreme poverty exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidy.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and the National Assembly to comply with our request in the public interest.

“Rather than exercising their constitutional and oversight functions to pursue the public interest by considering bills to improve the conditions of the over 137 million poor Nigerians who are facing the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy, the lawmakers seem to be looking after themselves.

“According to reports, no fewer than 107 units of the 2023 model of the Toyota Landcruiser and 358 units of the 2023 model of Toyota Prado would be bought for the use of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives respectively.

“The planned purchase is different from the official bulletproof vehicles expected to be purchased for the four presiding officers of the National Assembly.

“SERAP is concerned that the budget for the National Assembly may further be increased as members are reportedly demanding an upward review of their salaries and allowances purportedly to offset the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended] provides that, ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Under Section 16(1)(a)(b), the National Assembly has the obligations to ‘harness the resources of the nation and promote national prosperity and an efficient, a dynamic and self-reliant economy’, and to ‘secure the maximum welfare, freedom and happiness of every citizen.’

“Section 18 of the Constitution of Nigeria provides among others that: ‘Government shall direct its policy towards ensuring that there are equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels. Government shall strive to eradicate illiteracy; and to this end, Government shall provide (a) free, compulsory and universal primary education.

“The Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act also provides in Section 2(1) that, ‘Every Government in Nigeria shall provide free, compulsory and Universal basic education for every child of primary and junior secondary, school-age.’

“The proposed spending of N110 billion by members of the National Assembly is a fundamental breach of the Nigerian Constitution and the country’s international human rights obligations.

“Nigerians have a right to honest and faithful performance by their public officials including lawmakers, as public officials owe a fiduciary duty to the general citizenry.

“Cutting the N110 billion from the budget of the National Assembly would be entirely consistent with your constitutional oath of office, and the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution, as it would promote efficient, honest, and legal spending of public money.

“The problem of out-of-school children has continued to have catastrophic effects on the lives of millions of children, their families and communities.

“By being out of school, these Nigerian children have been exposed to real danger, violence and even untimely death. Redirecting the proposed spending of N110 billion to address the situation of over 20 million out-of-school children across the country would improve access of Nigerian children to quality education

“Education is both a human right in itself and an indispensable means of realizing other human rights. As an empowerment right, education is the primary vehicle by which economically and socially marginalized adults and children can lift themselves out of poverty and obtain the means to participate fully in their communities

“Under international law, states are required to progressively implement socio-economic rights including the right to quality education commensurate with the level of resources available. Gross misallocation of resources to the detriment of the enjoyment of the right to quality education can constitute a human rights violation,” Mr. Oluwadare noted.

