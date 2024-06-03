SOVEREIGN Trust Insurance Plc standing has earned the recognition of Chartered Insurance Institute CII UK with the latter paying courtesy of a visit to the underwriting firm.

The visit provided ample opportunity for minds rubbing in the area of manpower development which focused on Africa among other developed and developing markets.

In furtherance of that objective, one of the key functionaries of CII UK, Isaac Olubitan, who is in charge of developing markets for CII UK, in the area of manpower development made good a courtesy visit to Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc.

He was accompanied by a Fellow of the Institute in the UK, Funmi Babington-Ashaye, who is also the Managing Director of Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers.

Olubitan’s charge goes beyond Africa to include developing markets for CII UK, in the area of manpower development, and his areas of focus cover USA, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean.

