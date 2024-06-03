As the organized labour resolved to embark on a nationwide industrial strike today, the Police high command has called for caution and urged the Labour to halt the action and comply with legal procedures in order to prevent breakdown of law and order in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in the early hours of Monday in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

The statement pointed out that ” in light of the Federal Government’s recent declaration that the planned strike is illegal and premature, the Nigeria Police Force views this action as a potential catalyst for increased tension and political instability.”

Consequently, the Police urged the organized labour to proceed with the ongoing deliberations at the Tripartite Committee, “which is focused on determining a new minimum wage, and shelve the planned strike as such decision is essential to prevent untold hardships on members of the public and maintain order and stability within our country”

The statement however assured the public “that ample deployments have been made across the country to ensure that citizens can go about their lawful duties without hindrance, adding that “all members of the public are encouraged to remain calm and continue with their lawful daily activities, while organized labour is urged to act responsibly and in accordance with the law, prioritizing dialogue and legal avenues to resolving the existing grievances”.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Police Force, while acknowledging the recent announcement by organized labour regarding the intention to embark on a nationwide strike action and understanding the right of organized labour to engage in such actions to advocate for the interests of all workers, wishes to emphasize the importance of adherence to the existing laws governing such activities; and calls for caution to prevent a breakdown of law and order within the country.

