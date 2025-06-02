Churches shut amid incessant attacks in Benue

Over 15 parishes under the Makurdi Catholic Diocese in Benue have been shut down due to incessant attacks on host communities by suspected armed herders.

According to Rev. Fr Joseph Beba, Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, the affected communities have witnessed coordinated violence in the past two weeks, resulting in the deaths of over 50 residents, including women and children.

“More than 15 parishes have been shut down because their host communities have been completely displaced. In places like Jimba, Mbalom Yelwata, and Aondoana, both priests and parishioners have fled,” Fr Beba said during a press briefing.

He alleged that the escalation in violence followed the testimony of Bishop Wilfred Anagbe in the United States and Europe on the persecution of Christians in Benue and Nigeria.

“These attacks are not random. They are a direct response to Bishop Anagbe’s international testimony on the systematic persecution of Christians. The Church is under siege,” Fr Beba declared.

Fr Beba criticised the Nigerian military’s response, citing a lack of intervention during attacks.

“We are dismayed by the low energy and response from security forces. The attack on Rev. Fr Solomon Atongo on May 24, 2025, happened just 3km from Naka and less than 500m from an army checkpoint at Tse Orbiam. There was no intervention.”

He called on President Bola Tinubu and Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia to declare war on the armed herders, noting that Governor Alia had previously identified the attackers as non-Nigerians.

“The right to self-defence is inalienable. We call on our young people to be ready to defend their faith, their farmlands, and their way of life.“