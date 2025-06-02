Ododo came right on time to salvage Kogi — Aide

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Kogi State on Media, Ismaila Isah, said Governor Usman Ododo’s emergence as Governor of the state was timely, added that the Governor came at a crucial time to rescue the state from underdevelopment and stagnation.

Isah made this known on Monday during an interactive session with members of the Federated Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Council.

“Governor Ododo came at the right time to consolidate on the achievements of the immediate past administration. He quietly assumed office and began delivering results that are already improving on the lives of our people,” Isah said.

He highlighted that under Governor Ododo’s leadership, there has been significant infrastructural development across the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to Isah, Governor Ododo has been running a fair, transparent, and inclusive government, fostering unity among the people regardless of political affiliation, religion, or ethnicity.

“This Governor has created opportunities for even non-indigenes to have a sense of belonging. Across all three senatorial districts, there are appointees in this administration who are not originally from Kogi State,” he explained.

Isah further noted that the administration has successfully blocked financial leakages, allowing for more effective funding of key sectors.

“The government of Kogi State under Governor Usman Ododo has zero tolerance for corruption. State resources are now being directed towards projects that truly benefit the people,” he added.

He cited ongoing road constructions, rehabilitation of school infrastructure, and improvements in healthcare as evidence of the administration’s commitment to development. He emphasized that human capital development, education, and healthcare have received renewed attention under the current government.

Describing Governor Ododo as a humble and responsive leader, Isah praised his willingness to listen and engage in meaningful dialogue for the betterment of the state.

The media aide also appreciated journalists for their continued support in helping the administration deliver on its campaign promises.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Ododo for creating an enabling environment for media practitioners to operate, noting that the administration’s transparency initiatives are already yielding remarkable results.

Isah concluded by announcing that his office will celebrate the first anniversary of Lugard Television on July 18, 2025. The station was established to disseminate government policies and programmes effectively to the people of Kogi State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

