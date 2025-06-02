Again, scores killed as suspected herders strike in Benue communities

Suspected herdsmen, on Sunday, killed several people in coordinated attacks on two communities in Gwer West and Apa Local Government Areas of Benue State.

The herders attacks on Benue communities comes exactly a week some communities in Gwer West LGA were attacked where 42 people including a police officer were killed.

Tribune Online gathered that the suspected herders on Sunday invaded Tse Antswam, a suburb of Naka town around 7pm and shot indiscriminately leading to loss of lives.

Also, a native in Apa LGA who simply identified himself as ‘Tony’ said that the suspected armed herders attcked Edikwu Ankpali community around the same time they attacked Gwer West community.

Tony who spoke to Tribune Online on the phone on Monday said, “Over 25 persons at Edikwu Ankpali, in Apa LGA were killed yesterday (Sunday).”

Chairman of Traditional Council in Gwer West, the Ter Nagi, HRH, Daniel Abomtse who confirmed the herders attack on Benue communities said that the attackers came in a guerrilla style and attacked Tse Antswam.

He said, “As am talking to you now, (Monday) morning, 18 corpses have been recovered and many people sustained varied degree of injuries.

“In fact, the way some people were butchered, i doubt if they will survive, search is still on because many ran into the bush with gun wounds and some also entered the well to escape the herdsmen.”

The monarch said that the community attacked was opposite military check point along Naka/ Makurdi road.

Also confirming the attack, Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Victor Ormini expressed sadness about the incessant killing of his people.

He said, “This is becoming another thing, just last week over 40 people were killed in this local government, instead of abating, it’s getting worse, the same herders came and attacked, this time, it’s Naka town as of now, over 14 corpses have been recovered.”

Chairman of Apa LGA, Adams Ocheiga who confirmed the attack, said he was just heading to the community for the spot assessment and promised to get back when he returns.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Udeme Edet who confirmed the attack on the two LGAs did not give casualty figure but promised to get back.

She said, “This is to confirm that there was an attack yesterday at Naka and Apa, and to let you know that tactical teams have been deployed and already on ground and are on top of the situation.

“I will get back to you after getting further and accurate information please.”

