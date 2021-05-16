Church workers need knowledge to excel —Babcock VC

The President/Vice-Chancellor of the Church Administrators Society of Nigeria (CASON) and Babcock University, Professor Ademola Tayo, has advised workers in the vineyard to always seek divine knowledge as it is the only key to excel in ministry.

He stated this at the Babcock Centre for Executive Development (BCED), as 17 of the 27 pioneer students in Church Administration became the first fruits of collaboration between CASON and Babcock University, last Thursday.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at Babcock University, Professor Ademola Tayo, enjoined graduands to not rest on their oars, but aim to get to the zenith of knowledge.

He also congratulated the faculty as well as CASON for finding the institution worthy to partner.

Also speaking, Pastor Seyi Oladimeji, CASON president, said he was glad that what was once a dream had produced its first fruits.

He, however, urged the graduates to go back to their local churches and “run them well and not run them down.

“Shine the light in your corner, represent heavens well in your churches, represent the brand very well and God will give you the grace to do it well,” he stated.

Senior Vice President, Academics, Professor Philemon Amanze, also urged the workers not to shy away from the counsel of Apostle Paul to preach the word in season and out of season.

Speaking on behalf of other graduates, Pastor Kayode Olorunishola, expressed appreciation for being the first set of students in the programme and for the impartation of sound knowledge.

