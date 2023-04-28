Chude Jideonwo, the founder of Joy, Inc. and host of #WithChude, has been invited to speak at the 2023 Oxford Africa Conference, where he will be joined by other notable speakers such as Sir Mo Ibrahim, Vice President of Liberia Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor, and Abdul Samad Rabiu. He will be discussing ‘Leveraging Africa’s soft power’.

The Oxford Africa Conference is widely regarded as an influential platform and one of the largest Africa-focused conferences in Europe in the last 10 years. It seeks to unravel the prosperity paradox and build a new framework for deriving prosperity from Africa’s multi-sectoral challenges.

Previous conferences have featured distinguished speakers such as Dr. Donald Kaberuka (seventh President of the African Development Bank), Amina Mohammed (current Deputy Secretary-General of the UN), and His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo (President of the Republic of Ghana).

The conference is organised by The Oxford University Africa Society (AfriSoc), a platform that enables students interested in Africa to engage critically on core issues impacting their lives.

The theme of the conference is “Africa’s Prosperity: A New Approach” and it will take place from Friday, May 12 to Saturday, May 13.