With his highly anticipated debut album ‘No Bad Boy, No Party’ only a matter of weeks away, and following the success of his last two singles ‘Big Money’ and ‘Faya’, which have amassed over 10 million plays online, award-winning Nigerian Afropop artiste Bad Boy Timz is excited to unveil a first real taste of the upcoming album. Titled ‘I Salute’ and out now via his own Shock Absorbers Music imprint in partnership with EMPIRE, the infectious afrobeats and amapiano fusion track sees Bad Boy Timz linking up with Zlatan to deliver a certain early contender for the summer song of 2023.

Produced by Grammy Award-nominated musician and producer P.Priime (Wizkid, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Asa), ‘I Salute’ captures Bad Boy Timz in his versatile artistic element, and it also reveals his collaborative spirit – something listeners can expect more of on his upcoming No Bad Boy, No Party album. Themed around celebrating life, which is a key tenant for Bad Boy Timz as he lives out his ‘Jordan Year’ in triumphant fashion, having recently turned 23, the No Bad Boy, No Party album is set to cement Bad Boy Timz as one of the best new afrobeats risers on the global stage.

Revered for massive hits like ‘Move’, and ‘Loading’, with more recent fan-favourites like ‘Big Money’ and ‘Faya’, Bad Boy Timz burst onto the scene only three years ago, with the breakthrough jam ‘Check And Balance’, which he then followed up with his self-titled debut EP that accumulated over 10 million streams in that year. The last two years have seen the fast-rising star grow from strength to strength, including winning the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award at the Headies award, amassing over 100 million global streams, and charting on the Billboard US Afrobeats song chart.