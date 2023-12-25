The Babaloja General of Oyo, Alhaji Sunmaila Aderemi Jimoh has lauded the economic transformation agenda of Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration in the State.

The market leader said despite the current economic challenges confronting the nation, the governor has been able to put the state in good stead for rapid socio-economic growth.

The Babaloja General made the submission in a statement made available to the newsmen in Ibadan on Monday.

who also is the President of Oyo State Market Men and Women made this declaration via a statement issued on Monday.

Alhaji Jimoh who felicitated Makinde on the occasion of his birthday celebration said that he had been able to prove the doubters wrong by introducing various projects and programmes for the benefit of the people.

Alhaji Jimoh while speaking further enjoined Christians and Nigerians in general to use the period of Christmas to spread love among themselves.

He added that the state is gradually progressing under his leadership.

Jimoh maintained that Makinde has done a lot in the areas of health, education, agriculture, youth development, and, empowerment to mention a few.

“Let me use this opportunity to felicitate with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state who is also the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum on the occasion of his 56 birthday anniversary.

“The governor has proved the skeptics wrong. Despite the current economic challenges facing the country, Makinde has continued to serve as a model for other governors in the country.

“Oyo state is progressing under his leadership. He has done a lot. Be it in the areas of health, education, agriculture, youth development, and empowerment to mention a few.

“In terms of road construction and reconstruction, he has done well. He will go down in history as the governor who gave the youths the needed opportunity to serve. He has also employed many youths.”

