Christmas: Ogun Muslims felicitate Christians

MUSLIMS in Ogun State under the aegis of the Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) have felicitate their Christian counterparts in the state and the country at large as they celebrate Christmas, the annual festival celebrating Christ’s birth.

The OMC, led by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, in a statement by its Secretary-General, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, urged the Christian faithful to see the celebration as a period of reflection on the essence of the birth of Christ and his teachings.

The council, therefore, charged them to determine to be Christ-like by exhibiting love, good neighbourliness, truthfulness, kindness, devotion and other virtues that promote peace and development in a nation.

It admonished adherents of both Christianity and Islam to coexist by being one another’s keeper and by wishing for others what one wishes for themselves.

The OMC reminded Christians and Muslims in the state of their role as stakeholders, saying their harmonious relationship would enhance the realisation of the ‘building our future together’ agenda of the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration in Ogun State.

The council described religion as a veritable ingredient of development and charged Nigerians to eschew religious rivalry under the pretext of evangelism and propagation.

It implored Nigerians to sustain their prayers for the country to overcome its challenges.

Meanwhile, Oba Adetona cautioned Nigerians against engaging in bitter conflicts under whatever guise.

The Awujale warned against using clamour for self-rule and other separatist agitations as a means of heating up the polity.

The traditional ruler described such developments as constituting a threat to national stability and “our corporate existence.”

He charged all and sundry to embrace the rule of law and emphasised fairness, justice and equity as prerequisites for sustainable peace and development.

